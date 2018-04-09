TRACKING: Snow showers Monday, warmer by midweek

Snow will taper off this morning but we may continue to see a few showers off and on, possibly a rain and/or snow mix at times. Roads may remain slick this morning, especially less-traveled and untreated surfaces. We stay cool today with highs only in the mid 30s to low 40s. Temps remain below normal tomorrow with partly sunny skies... highs will aim for the 40s.

And then we warm up... for a few days, anyway. Highs will be around 60 Wednesday through Friday. A few showers may track through at night, but the strongest system will track in Friday into Saturday. It will definitely have wind and will likely have rain with a few thunderstorms. Saturday brings steady or falling temps for at least part of the day and that rain may mix with snow. So we are not quite done with winter, yet. Temps drop back to below normal for the weekend (highs in the 40s).

