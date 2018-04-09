TRACKING: Scattered showers Monday, warmer by midweek

The snow will end across southeast Iowa this afternoon leaving a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. Most of the area picked up two to five inches with some locations hitting six. A few lingering snow showers and even some rain will be possible the rest of the day but will be scattered and light. Highs today will still be able to reach into the upper 30s to lower 40s even with the fresh snow on the ground.

Skies will clear overnight and lows will drop into the 20s. Winds will stay from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Then the warm up starts...

Tuesday will bring a southwest wind and highs nearing 50 in many locations. An isolated shower is possible in extreme northern Iowa but most of the area will only see an increase of cloud cover in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will bring highs in the 60s, lows around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and even some storms will be possible Wednesday night. A better chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. A few thunderstorms may even track through.

Unfortunately, old man winter returns Saturday with a chance for rain switching to snow and highs back below normal for the weekend.

