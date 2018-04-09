TRACKING: Roller Coaster Temperatures

The sky turns partly cloudy overnight with patchy areas of fog possible late into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday is warmer as highs get into the 40s. Tuesday night is not as cold with temperatures by morning in the low 30s. Wednesday is warmer and will feel more like spring as high temperatures reach near 60. A few light rain showers are possible.

We are tracking a strong storm system forecast to move through the middle of the country and will impact us Friday through Sunday. Friday is windy and warm with chance of t-storms. Saturday is windy and cooler with a chance of rain. Saturday night into Sunday is colder and still windy with a chance of rain/snow. Highs go from the mid-upper 60s Friday to upper 30s and low 40s Sunday.

