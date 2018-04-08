US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program

Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:53 GMT
(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...
A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:34 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:19:54 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in th...
Did Cambridge Analytica get your data? Facebook will let you know starting Monday.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the U.S. via South Korea. Initially, the U.S. had not heard directly from the North that Kim was willing to discuss denuclearization. That fueled speculation about the seriousness of the offer. A Trump administration official says Sunday that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The official wasn't authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity. The meeting could occur as early as May.
