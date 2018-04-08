US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

    Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:53 GMT
    (KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...(KGTV ABC10 News via AP). In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 image taken from video provided by KGTV ABC10 News shows authorities checking a horse trailer overturned on a California highway near Campo, Calif., just north of the border with Mexico. The tra...
    Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More >>
    Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico.More >>

  • 4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

    4 hurt after knife-wielding man attacks Indianapolis crowd

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:47 GMT
    Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>
    Authorities say four people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis.More >>

  • Michigan's top court hearing cases over guns, schools

    Michigan's top court hearing cases over guns, schools

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:23:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...(AP Photo/Ed White). This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert at Pioneer High School in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court conside...
    A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More >>
    A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan.More >>
    •   
WASHINGTON (AP) -

North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.
   Last month, Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the U.S. via South Korea. Initially, the U.S. had not heard directly from the North that Kim was willing to discuss denuclearization. That fueled speculation about the seriousness of the offer.
   A Trump administration official says Sunday that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The official wasn't authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity.
   The meeting could occur as early as May.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.