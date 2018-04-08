Driver hits Walgreens building - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver hits Walgreens building

Written by MacLeod Hageman
MARION (KWWL) -

A driver is all right after hitting a parked car and a Walgreens building Sunday.

According to Marion Police, Helen Stahl, 85, was driving in the Walgreen's parking lot when she lost control of her vehicle, hit the Walgreens building, and a parked car.

There was only minor damage reported to the building, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Nobody else was hurt.

