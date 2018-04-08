United States wins World Cup title in Iowa City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

United States wins World Cup title in Iowa City

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The USA freestyle wrestling team defeated Azerbaijan 6-4 to capture their first gold medal in 15 years at the UWW Wrestling World Cup.

Kyle Snyder's 14-3 win by technical superiority over Roman Bakirov clinched the dual meet victory for the United States. The title was the 14th for the United States in World Cup competition.

Iowa's Thomas Gilman fell in his final match 8-7 to Giorgi Edisherashvili. Gilman rallied from an 8-2 deficit late in the match, but came up just short. He finished 2-2 in his individual matches over the weekend.

The United States won 31 of the 40 individual matches contested.

USA 6, AZERBAIJAN 4 
57 kg/125.5 lbs. - Giorgi Edisherashvili (Azerbaijan) decision over Thomas Gilman (USA), 8-7
61 kg/134 lbs. - Kendric Maple (USA) decision over Afgan Khashalov (Azerbaijan), 6-2 
65 kg/143 lbs. - Logan Stieber (USA) decision over Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan), 6-3
70 kg/154 lbs. - Joshgun Azimov (Azerbaijan)  decision over James Green (USA), 4-4 
74 kg/163 lbs. - Jordan Burroughs (USA) fall over Gasjimurad  Omarov (Azerbaijan), 3:15
79 kg/174 lbs. - Kyle Dake (USA) decision over Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan), 5-3 
86 kg/189 lbs. - David Taylor (USA) tech fall over Aleksander Gostiev (Azerbaijan), 12-2
92 kg/202.5 lbs. - Aslanbek Alborov (Azerbaijan) decision over J’den Cox (USA), 4-4
97 kg/213 lbs. - Kyle Snyder (USA) tech fall over Roman Bakirov (Azerbaijan), 14-3
125 kg/275 lbs. - Jamaladdin Magomedov decision over Nick Gwiazdowski (USA), 4-3

