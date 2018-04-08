Iowans ready for the warmer weather - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowans ready for the warmer weather

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Many people are ready for the warmer weather.

Dustin Allen Phillips posted this picture in Waterloo of his daughter, Calla Jo, to our KWWL Facebook page with the quote, "Schnack, please make it stop snowing!"

Even though it's April, parts of the state are seeing snow today, and they want it to stop.

If you have any weather-related pictures you'd like to share,  you can always post them on our Facebook page.

We'd love to see them.

