Iowa tops Ohio State 2-1 for series win

The Iowa baseball team topped Ohio State 2-1 on a snowy Sunday at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes took two of three games from the Buckeyes over the weekend capturing their sixth straight conference series win dating back to last season.

With the snow falling in the eighth inning, Grant Judkins knocked a two-base hit down the left field line that scored Kyle Crowl for a 2-1 lead that held up to the end.

“I was trying to put something in play and give us a chance to score,” said Judkins, whose early season has been hampered by a hamstring injury. “This is a crazy game and you just have to stay confident and locked in and be ready for when the opportunity comes.”

Cole McDonald pitched six innings and struck out a career high 8 batters in picking up a no decision. Zach Daniels got the win allowing no runs in the final three innings.