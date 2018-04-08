Hoffman aces the 16th hole at the Masters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hoffman aces the 16th hole at the Masters

Charley Hoffman has made a hole-in-one at the Masters.

Hoffman flirted with the bunker left of the 16th green, only to catch a fortuitous kick that sent the ball right into the hole.

It was the third straight year that there's been at least one ace at the 170-yard hole known as Redbud.

Matt Kuchar had a hole-in-one in 2017, while three players did it in 2016.

