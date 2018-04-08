Cat saved from fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cat saved from fire

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Eastern Iowa firefighters were able to save a cat from a garage fire.

According to Waterloo firefighters, they responded to a home at 1205 Delores for a fire.

They say most of the fire happened in the garage.

Everyone was able to a make it out all right, and firefighters were also able to save a cat.

Some heat a smoke damage happened to the home.

Right now, firefighters are working to learn how the fire started.

KWWL's Taylor Bailey reported on this story.

