Update: Search continues for missing La Port City teen with autism

UPDATE: In a press conference Monday afternoon, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says they are approaching this as a criminal investigation.

Chief Chris Brecher La Porte City Police said they are looking to expand the scope of search and take advantage of off-road vehicles.

We continue to follow this story, as hundreds of volunteers look for Jake. Stay with us as this story develops.

-------------

Update: The Black Hawk County Sheriff is asking anyone who lives within a 5-mile radius of La Porte City to check any of their outbuildings, vehicles, or any place that Jake Wilson could be.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says there will not be any set overnight searches, but volunteers can meet at the fire station at 8 a.m. Monday to resume the search.

Any other questions can be directed to 319-342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch 319-291-2515.

--------------

The search continues for a 16-year-old boy with autism after he was reported missing. Authorities say they're looking for Jake Wilson of La Porte City.

His family says he walked to Wolf Creek around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and never came home. He's 5'6'' and was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater, dark sweats and cowboy boots.

Jake's mother tells KWWL her son has walked to Wolf Creek in the past, but never alone. She said after he was gone for more than a half an hour when she new something was terribly wrong.

"He just asked if he could go down to the creek and my husband told him the directions and that's the last time that I seen him," said Megan Neiswonger, Jake's Mother.

Crews searched Wolf Creek Sunday for any sign of the teen. More than 200 volunteer traced every inch of La Porte City, in hopes of finding Jake.

"We have UTV's, ATV's, drones, we've got a plane up with flair, we've got people on horse back," said Sheriff Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County.

Jake has autism and a mild intellectual disorder, causing him to think younger than his age.

"He thinks like a 9-year-old," said Neiswonger. "He will go up to anybody and talk to anybody and will go with anybody, so he's not afraid of anything."

Jake's mother is pleading for her son to come home.

"I just want you back, I want you to play your music, I want you to rock in the car, I want you to argue with me being a 16-year-old and I love him," said Neiswonger.

Crews say they are not stopping until they find him.

"This is a critical mission that we will commit to until we have fruition on the case," said Sheriff Thompson.

"He's a pretty vulnerable little boy and he's probably pretty scared, and rightfully so, I think any of us would be if we were in his position," said Chief Chris Brecher, La Porte City Police. "It's very important that we find him and we find him quickly and I am very optimistic and the town is very optimistic that will happen."

Nearly 30 people started the search Saturday night and hundreds showed up Sunday. After they search every part of La Porte City the plan is to thin out into surrounding towns if need be.

The big concern now is the snowy weather and how it's affecting the search for Jake. Many volunteers say they plan to continue searching the area until they find him, regardless of the snow.

If you've seen him please call police.