The 67-year-old man who was killed in a blaze at New York City's Trump Tower was an art collector who spent time with Andy Warhol but later fell on harder financial times.

Todd Brassner died Saturday. A fire tore through his apartment on the 50th floor, sending smoke billowing through the windows.

Warhol made several references to spending time with Brassner in his posthumously published diaries. He also signed at least one print to him.

Property records show Brassner had bought the apartment in 1996.

He had filed for bankruptcy in recent years.

The Fire Department had not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Neither the president nor his family was in residence at the time.