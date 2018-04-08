Eastern Iowans dealing with wet weather - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Eastern Iowans dealing with wet weather

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Even though it's the beginning of spring, people are feeling the winter-like weather this weekend in eastern Iowa.

In Waterloo, the snow is falling, and even though most of the roads are clear, spots can still be slick.

If you have any weather-related pictures you'd like to share, you can send them to our newsroom at news@kwwl.com

Just let us know where you're sending them from and what you see.

