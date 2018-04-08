Sexual assault reported at UI dorm

A 'Hawk Alert' was sent out early Sunday morning, warning University of Iowa students about a sexual assault reported inside a dormitory.

The alert was sent just after 5:15 a.m. University of Iowa authorities said the incident “occurred possibly around 3:30 a.m inside Slater Hall."

UI’s emergency information webpage and tweets described the suspect as a "white man, possibly between the ages of 18-20, wearing a short sleeve Hawaiian shirt."

Authorities said the suspect may also have a cut on his forehead.

The alert said, “the suspect was last seen running down the stairwell in Slater Hall."

The University of Iowa Police are now looking into the report.