Search continues for missing La Porte City teen

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Police are searching for a 16-year-old with autism, who went for a walk and never came home Saturday night.

16-year-old Jake Wilson left his home in La Porte City Saturday around 9 p.m. telling his family he was going to walk to Wolf Creek. Relatives say Wilson has autism with a mild intellectual disorder.

Police have done a search of the river banks, another search will be done Sunday morning starting at 9. Any volunteers who want to help are asked to report to the La Porte City Fire Department at 9 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a brown zip-up, dark sweats and cowboy boots.

If anyone sees him, call your local authorities.

