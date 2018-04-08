TRACKING: Snow continues into Monday morning, warmer by midweek

What a lovely winter we're having this spring. The snow is going to continue to fall throughout the overnight hours. There may be a brief period where it winds down a bit, but it will pick up after midnight. Northeast Iowa will see 1-2" of snow, with 2-4" likely elsewhere. There will be locally higher amounts up to 5 or 6" possible The Monday morning commute could be a bit slick, so allow extra time for your morning commute. Lows tonight drop into the 20s with a SE wind 5-10 mph.

The snow tapers off Monday morning, with patchy freezing drizzle or drizzle possible once the snow comes to an end. Otherwise, the sky will remain mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so the snow will be melting. An east wind turns north 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be chilly, but not as cold with temperatures in the 40s and a partly cloudy sky. Spring FINALLY comes to eastern Iowa, with 50s and 60s Wednesday through Friday. Wed/Thu will be dry, but there is a chance for rain Wednesday night.

A large storm system brings wind and warmth on Friday, with the potential for rain and thunderstorms. There's still some questions on strength of the storm, as well as timing and how warm temperatures will get. The spring-like weather doesn't last long, as we trend cooler next weekend.

