TRACKING: Accumulating snow Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

Snow will track in for the afternoon and continue through Monday morning. Most of us will see 1 to 4 inches of snow, with a few pockets of 5”. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities will be the main threats mid-afternoon today through early Monday morning. We may have a few scattered rain/snow showers tomorrow afternoon with little accumulation expected.

And then it warms up. Highs will climb into the upper 50s by Wednesday and we should stay there for a couple of days. It will be breezy Wednesday and Thursday with even stronger winds expected Friday. A strong storm system tracks in Friday bringing rain and even a few thunderstorms to the state. We cool on the back side of the system to around 50 on Saturday with a chance of rain tracking through.

