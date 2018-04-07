Rangers fire coach Alain Vigneault after missing playoffs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rangers fire coach Alain Vigneault after missing playoffs

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rivers swell as wet storm moves through Northern California

    Rivers swell as wet storm moves through Northern California

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:13:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More >>
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.More >>

  • Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:12:42 GMT
    A body has been recovered near the scene where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.More >>
    A body has been recovered near the scene where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.More >>

  • Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:27 GMT
    (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...
    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
    •   
NEW YORK (AP) -

The New York Rangers have fired coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs in his fifth season.
   The team announced the move Saturday night and will begin searching for his replacement immediately.
   New York made the playoffs four times during Vigneault's tenure, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. The front office decided in the middle of this season to go young, sell at the trade deadline and begin a rebuilding process in the hopes of becoming a title contender again.
   Vigneault repeatedly said he believed the Rangers would have made the playoffs if they didn't go in that direction. After a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, the veteran coach said he expected to be back next season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.