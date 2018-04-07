Rangers fire coach Alain Vigneault after missing playoffs

Sunday, April 8 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:13:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More >>
Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.More >>
Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:27 GMT
(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.More >>
Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Alonzo Adams. File). FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, a tornado moves past homes in Moore, Okla. Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year fo...
Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:22 GMT
(Shreveport Police Dept. via AP). These undated arrest photos made available by the Shreveport Police Department show Corey Williams under arrest. Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to throw out a case in which they claim Louisiana...
Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to hear their claims that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence that an intellectually disabled 16-year-old boy falsely confessed to killing a pizza...More >>
Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to hear their claims that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence that an intellectually disabled 16-year-old boy falsely confessed to killing a pizza deliveryman.More >>
Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:19 GMT
(Bentley Historical Library via AP). In a photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library, a view of tents and cabins of Free Soil Camp is seen in this undated photo. The university has acquired a trove of photos capturing a place and time largely ove...
The University of Michigan has acquired a trove of photos capturing a place and time largely overlooked by history: black Civilian Conservation Corps camps during the Great Depression.More >>
The University of Michigan has acquired a trove of photos capturing a place and time largely overlooked by history: black Civilian Conservation Corps camps during the Great Depression.More >>
Saturday, April 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:22:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...
The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
The New York Rangers have fired coach Alain Vigneault after missing the playoffs in his fifth season. The team announced the move Saturday night and will begin searching for his replacement immediately. New York made the playoffs four times during Vigneault's tenure, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. The front office decided in the middle of this season to go young, sell at the trade deadline and begin a rebuilding process in the hopes of becoming a title contender again. Vigneault repeatedly said he believed the Rangers would have made the playoffs if they didn't go in that direction. After a 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, the veteran coach said he expected to be back next season.
Can't Find Something?
KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746