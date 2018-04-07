Black Hawks top Sioux Falls 4-1 for weekend sweep

Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.

The win kept Waterloo on top of the USHL's Western Conference standings, just a single point ahead of second place Omaha.

The Black Hawks opened the scoring in the first period as Ben Copeland lit the lamp with a hard wrister during a first period 5-on-3 power play. They added to the lead on a hard slap shot near the blue line from James Marooney early in the second. Garrett Waite extended the lead to three on a shot just inside the left circle, although the Storm pulled within two on a goal late in the period.

Solag Bakich's wrap-around goal in the third put the game away for good as the Black Hawks extended their point streak to 15 straight games.