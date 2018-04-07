Black Hawks top Sioux Falls 4-1 for weekend sweep

Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.More >>
Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.More >>
Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.More >>
Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.More >>
The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.More >>
Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.More >>
Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.More >>