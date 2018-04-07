UNI's Colon rallies for win in wrestling World Cup debut

Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad as an alternate was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.

Colon appeared over matched early on, giving up a 4-0 lead to former Olympian Sandeep Tomar, He responded in the end earning a pair of take downs and two exposure points to rally for a 6-4 win. That was part of a 10-0 match sweep for the U.S. against India.

The former Clear Lake 2-time state champion relished the moment.

“I watched duals when I was younger here,” Colon said. “Now, I’m on like the biggest stage you can be on for wrestling besides like Olympics and stuff. It’s the World Cup. It feels amazing. Words can’t even describe it.”

Team USA went on to defeat Japan 7-3 to complete a 2-0 first day of competition. Former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman earned a win by forfeit against India, but fell 4-1 to Japan's Takahashi in the afternoon. Takahashi is the same wrestler who defeated Gilman in the 2017 World Championships.