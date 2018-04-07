UNI's Colon rallies for win in wrestling World Cup debut - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Colon rallies for win in wrestling World Cup debut

Posted: Updated:
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad as an alternate was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.

Colon appeared over matched early on, giving up a 4-0 lead to former Olympian Sandeep Tomar, He responded in the end earning a pair of take downs and two exposure points to rally for a 6-4 win. That was part of a 10-0 match sweep for the U.S. against India.

The former Clear Lake 2-time state champion relished the moment.

“I watched duals when I was younger here,” Colon said. “Now, I’m on like the biggest stage you can be on for wrestling besides like Olympics and stuff. It’s the World Cup. It feels amazing. Words can’t even describe it.”

Team USA went on to defeat Japan 7-3 to complete a 2-0 first day of competition. Former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman earned a win by forfeit against India, but fell 4-1 to Japan's Takahashi in the afternoon. Takahashi is the same wrestler who defeated Gilman in the 2017 World Championships.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Black Hawks top Sioux Falls 4-1 for weekend sweep

    Black Hawks top Sioux Falls 4-1 for weekend sweep

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:43:00 GMT

    Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.

    More >>

    Matej Tomek stopped 30 shots as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Sioux Falls 4-1 for a two-game weekend sweep of the storm. The Black Hawks clinched a bye in the first round of the USHL playoffs with the victory.

    More >>

  • UNI's Colon rallies for win in wrestling World Cup debut

    UNI's Colon rallies for win in wrestling World Cup debut

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:33:48 GMT

    Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.

    More >>

    Joe Colon made the most of his opportunity. The former UNI All-American who was named to USA wrestling's World Cup squad was put in to the team's line-up for the opening match against India.

    More >>

  • CR Kernels open season with a 2-0 win over the Quad Cities

    CR Kernels open season with a 2-0 win over the Quad Cities

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:14:52 GMT

    The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

    More >>

    The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.