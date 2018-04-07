Sheldon Police Department investigating death

Sheldon Police Department say they were called to the 1100 block of South 3rd Ave. for an unresponsive person.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Joshua Andrew Rook, of Sheldon. Rook, was taken to the Sanford Sheldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are waiting on results from an autopsy report.

