Sheldon Police Department investigating death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sheldon Police Department investigating death

Posted: Updated:
KWWL -

Sheldon Police Department say they were called to the 1100 block of South 3rd Ave. for an unresponsive person. 

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Joshua Andrew Rook, of Sheldon. Rook, was taken to the Sanford Sheldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities are waiting on results from an autopsy report. 

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.