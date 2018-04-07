Police: Don't approach dog - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Don't approach dog

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
DECORAH (KWWL) -

Eastern Iowa police are looking for a dog that bit someone.

Decorah Police say at 6 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was bitten by the dog.

It happened on 5th Avenue near the Upper Iowa River in Decorah.

The victim says the dog looked like a lab/rottweiler mix, black in color, younger, no collar, "a mutt".

The man says the dog looked friendly, but left him with serious injuries.

Right now, authorities are trying to track down the dog for rabies information.

If you see this dog, let police know.

