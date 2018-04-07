Grandmother of starved teen sentenced to 20 years in prison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grandmother of starved teen sentenced to 20 years in prison

(AP) -

The adoptive grandmother of a central Iowa teenager who starved to death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she didn't seek medical attention for the dying girl.

Sixty-three-year-old Carla Bousman, of Perry, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty neglect of a dependent child and six other charges in the May 2017 death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

The Des Moines Register reports Bousman also admitted that she locked Sabrina's two sisters in a locked room with the girl as she was dying.

She also admitted concealing evidence after Sabrina died.

Authorities say Sabrina weighed 56 pounds and was severely malnourished when she died.

Sabrina's adoptive parents, Marc Alan Ray and Misty Jo Bousman-Ray, face several felony charges in Sabrina's abuse and death, including first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty.

