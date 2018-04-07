Iowa State University investigating sexual assault report - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa State University investigating sexual assault report

AMES (AP) -

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at Iowa State University.

Deputy Chief Carrie Jacobs says a woman reported the assault to campus police Thursday evening but further details were not immediately available.

Jacobs says the woman is not a student and it's unclear if she was assaulted on or off campus. Authorities were notified of the case while she was at a hospital.

No suspect information was released Friday.

The Des Moines Register reports that in a separate case, a 20-year-old Sioux City man was charged in late March with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse in late March after authorities said he sexually assaulted an Iowa State student in September in her dorm.

