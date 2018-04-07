Iowa woman charges with stealing $71,000 from company - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa woman charges with stealing $71,000 from company

An eastern Iowa woman is facing charges that she took $71,000 from the company where she worked as a part-time bookkeeper.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department says 42-year-old Jennifer Michele Farmer-Thiesen is charged with an ongoing criminal activity and first-degree theft, both felonies.

Deputy Eric Roloff says in an arrest affidavit that from June 2015 to December 2017, Farmer-Thiesen used her company's credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $71,000.

The Quad-City Times reports Farmer-Thiesen allegedly concealed the purchases by altering the company's Quick Book's software.

