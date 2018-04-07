Police: Urine found in library soap dispenser, air freshener - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police say someone poured urine into a Massachusetts library bathroom's soap dispenser and air freshener.

Officials said Friday that library staff had found the urine there March 21.

A library patron had first discovered a separate cup of urine on the men's bathroom shelf at the Burlington Public Library.

The library told police the next day.

Burlington police are looking for who may be responsible.

They are reviewing surveillance video.

