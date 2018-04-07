Kansas lawmaker sees prayer, Bible as school fix - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kansas lawmaker sees prayer, Bible as school fix

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A conservative Kansas lawmaker is suggesting that problems facing public schools aren't a matter of money but a shift away from God in recent decades.

Republican Rep. Randy Garber, of Sabetha, argued Saturday during a 13-minute speech on a school funding bill that problems with society and public education stem from U.S. Supreme Court decisions in the early 1960s declaring school-sponsored prayer and Bible reading unconstitutional.\

Garber concluded his speech by telling his colleagues: "If we don't fix society, we won't fix our schools."

He added, "I say the way to fix our schools is to put prayer and the Bible back and give it a chance."

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita called Garber's remarks "disappointing" and that providing a good public education is "hard work."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.