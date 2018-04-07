Iowa riverboat casino settles lawsuit for $1.5M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa riverboat casino settles lawsuit for $1.5M

SIOUX CITY (KWWL) -

The owners of a former Sioux City riverboat casino have agreed to pay $1.5 million to a nonprofit group that had filed a lawsuit over unpaid revenue-sharing funds.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the Community Action Agency of Siouxland and the Belle of Sioux City reached a settlement last month.

Belle operated the Argosy Sioux City riverboat casino.

The nonprofit sued Belle and Penn National Gaming Inc., the Belle's parent company, in Nov. 2016.

The lawsuit sought monthly revenue-sharing payments that the companies withheld from the Missouri River Historical Development Inc.

The MRHD collected and distributed the casino's gambling profits to charitable and civic organizations.

Community Action Agency executive director Jean Logan says more than 50 agencies can claim a $10,000 share of the settlement.

