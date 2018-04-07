Three people shot and killed on a charter bus in Rockford, Ill., - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three people shot and killed on a charter bus in Rockford, Ill., suspect still at large

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
ROCKFORD (WREX) -Rockford Police say three people were shot on a private charter bus on Rockford's west side early Saturday morning. 

At a press conference Saturday morning, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says it happened on the 400 block of North Springfield Road around 3:30 a.m.  When officers arrived on scene they found three people who had died from gunshot wounds inside the private charter bus. 

Officers say the bus had been rented by private citizens on Friday, April 6th.  The three victims have not been identified by the Coroner's Office as of yet. 

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined the suspect was on the bus at the time of the shooting. The suspect ran from the scene. The bus driver called 911 and met with police at a Mobil gas station. 

This is an active investigation. 

