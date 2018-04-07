Monty the cat becoming social media sensation

A Denmark cat is becoming very popular on multiple social media platforms.

Monty was a rescue cat. He was born without a nose bone; it affects the way he looks and causes him to sneeze a lot.

His owners, Michael Nielsen and Mikala Klein, took pictures of Monty looking happy and having fun.

They posted the photos on social media and Monty's fame took off.

He's now more popular than Denmark's biggest pop star and Denmark's prime minister.

He gets around 800-thousand views every day.

Nielsen and Klein say they never dreamed Monty would be famous.