TRACKING: Sunny, Cold Saturday and Light Snow Sunday

Cold this morning with lows close to record levels. Winds stayed strong enough to keep temps from plummeting, but it also kept wind chills around zero. We will have plenty of sunshine today but the cold start and northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will keep us cold. Highs will only be in the 30s.

A storm system tracks in by Sunday afternoon bringing more snow to the area. Most of us could see 1 to 3 inches of snow through Monday morning with areas along and north of Highway 20 possibly getting more. The heaviest will be in North Central Iowa, where they could get 5” or more of snow. Highs stay in the mid to upper 30s tomorrow but we climb to around 40 on Monday. That will start melting all that snow pretty quickly. And highs will be in the 40s again on Tuesday. It will be even warmer as we head for the second half of the week... aiming for the 50s Wednesday through Friday. It will be breezy and we could see rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more rain tracking through on Friday.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations