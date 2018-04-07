TRACKING: Cold tonight with accumulating snow Sunday afternoon

We are in for a wild ride of weather over the next seven days. Tonight, the sky remains clear and we are in for another cold night across eastern Iowa, with near record low temperatures in the teens, with colder wind chills. The wind will be north to southeast 5-10 mph, ahead of our next storm system.

We start off early Sunday morning with sunshine, but clouds quickly increase throughout the day. Snow overspreads the area Sunday afternoon, with the bulk of the accumulating snow coming Sunday night into Monday morning. 1-4" of snow are possible, with locally higher amounts. This will be a wet snow. The snow continues into Monday morning, before becoming more scattered throughout the day. Roads may be a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Highs Monday will be near 40°, melting some of the snow that fell.

Now, the good news, a WARMING trend. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s, but 50s and potentially 60s are possible Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday night there is a chance for a shower, otherwise the daytime and Thursday will be dry.

Friday brings another strong storm system into the Midwest, that could bring rain and even a few thunderstorms to eastern Iowa, with a variety of temperatures.

