Iowa Board of Regents to discuss tuition increase

On Thursday, April 12 the Iowa Board of Regents will meet to discuss possible tuition increases at the three Iowa public universities.

The increase will be for the base tuition of undergraduates living on campus at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University or the University of Northern Iowa.

The University of Iowa and Iowa State University could see an increase of $284 or 3.8 percent.

The University of Northern Iowa could see an increase of $209 or 2.8 percent.

The possible increases would go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

Full details of the proposed increases are on the Iowa Board of Regents website www.iowaregents.edu.