Shot fired at Kirkwood Community College apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police responded to a call of a shot fired at the Kirkwood Court apartments in Cedar Rapids around midnight.

Security officers for the apartment complex say a shot was fired from a car that hit the building.

No one was injured.

Security officers say the shots came from a tan or brown car. The car had left before police arrived.

An investigation is ongoing. 

