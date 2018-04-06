Grand View sweeps past Culver-Stockton 3-0 in college volleyball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View sweeps past Culver-Stockton 3-0 in college volleyball

Grand View shutout Culver-Stockton, 3-0 Friday in Heart of America Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament play.

Here are the game scores

Grand View – 3

Culver-Stockton – 0

(25-20, 25-16, 26-19)

GV advances to 18-4, 10-10

CSC is now 7-19, 1-9

