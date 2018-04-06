Ball State shuts out UNI in women's tennis

MUNCIE, Indiana—The University of Northern Iowa women’s tennis team was swept this afternoon by Ball State, 7-0.



The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles sets were close, only decided by four points combined. Gisela Kemper and Reghan Lynch fell at the No. 1 spot, 7-5. Harri Proudfoot and Valentina Carofell at the No. 2 spot, 6-4.



In singles action, Claudia Toledo kept her sets close before falling to Isabelle Dohanics 6-4, 7-5. Kemper fell in the No. 1 slot 6-3, 7-5 to Peyton Gollhofer. Lynch was defeated at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, 6-2.



In the No. 4 spot, Proudfoot fell 6-2, 6-1 to Victoria Sec. Caro was defeated by Rebecca Herrington 6-1, 6-3. Savanna Hunt fell at the No. 6 singles, 6-1, 6-2.