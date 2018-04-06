Ball State shuts out UNI in women's tennis - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ball State shuts out UNI in women's tennis

MUNCIE, Indiana—The University of Northern Iowa women’s tennis team was swept this afternoon by Ball State, 7-0.
 
The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles sets were close, only decided by four points combined. Gisela Kemper and Reghan Lynch fell at the No. 1 spot, 7-5. Harri Proudfoot and Valentina Carofell at the No. 2 spot, 6-4.
 
In singles action, Claudia Toledo kept her sets close before falling to Isabelle Dohanics 6-4, 7-5. Kemper fell in the No. 1 slot 6-3, 7-5 to Peyton Gollhofer. Lynch was defeated at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, 6-2.
 
In the No. 4 spot, Proudfoot fell 6-2, 6-1 to Victoria Sec. Caro was defeated by Rebecca Herrington 6-1, 6-3. Savanna Hunt fell at the No. 6 singles, 6-1, 6-2.

  CR Kernels open season with a 2-0 win over the Quad Cities

    The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

  Zach Johnson shoots 2 under in first round at the Masters

    Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson fired a first round score of 2 under par 70 at the 2018 Masters.  Johnson made 5 birdies in three bogeys in his round. Zach Johnson who won the Masters in 2007 is currently in a tie from seventh, 2 shots off the lead.  Tiger Woods making his first return to the Masters since 2015 shot a one over par 73.
  Iowa State kicks off Spring Practices

    Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.

