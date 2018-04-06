Ball State shuts out UNI in women's tennis

The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.More >>
Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.More >>
Iowa Pitchers record 13 strikeouts in win over GrandviewMore >>
The Waterloo Black Hawks extended their first place lead in the USHL's western division rallying from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Sioux City 4-3. The Black Hawks hold a three point lead in the standings over Fargo and Omaha with four games remaining in the regular season.More >>
