Governor gets leadership lesson from students

Students in Eastern Iowa get a chance to show off their leadership chops to Iowa's top leader.

Students at Kingsley Elementary in Waterloo had a unique Friday at school. The students presented directly to Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor, Adam Gregg, as part of a Waterloo Community Schools program known as "The Leader in Me."

The Kingsley K-5th graders know how to show Governor Reynolds a good time, getting the governor up for a quick dance session.

But they also know how to get down to business, highlighting the seven habits they strive for every day.

"My first grader could come home and tell me all the seven habits and was talking about them all the time. She was so proud of how she was using them," said Shelby Greemore, who is a teacher and parent. "I have seen from that point to now, how much our students are leaders. They are becoming the leaders in our school."

Governor Reynolds says she was impressed by the program.

"It is reinforced throughout the hallways and in the rooms; how they create their own mission. It was a great program," said Reynolds.

While students are busy thriving inside the classrooms, lawmakers are busy ensuring they are safe, passing new school safety requirements during the current session.

"We want to make sure that all the school districts have a high-quality safety plan in place that they are executing," said Reynolds. "We will continue to work with agencies, parents, and teachers to make sure there are not other things that we need to be doing, but it is a positive step in the right direction."

As students start to decide their career paths, parents are watching the discussion on possible tuition increases.

"We actually lead the country in the number of high school students taking community college classes while they are in school. The great news about that is that it helps keep the cost of higher education down," said Reynolds. "The kids who do that, their chance of completing and success is better. A win-win and that is something that I learned is a very valuable asset in the Leader In Me."

Governor Reynolds says she will continue to work to keep tuition low, but is also a big supporter of trade schools.

The Leader in Me program is a nation-wide program that schools can choose to implement.