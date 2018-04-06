9th annual Empty Bowls a success for Northeast Iowa Food Bank

A crowd full of people filling empty bowls with soup. It's a symbolic gesture to highlight an important need in our area.

Over 350 people came out to support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's annual Empty Bowls event at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo Friday. The event highlights the too-many empty bowls there are still in the community, as there are over 46,000 food insecure people in northeast Iowa.

The 9th annual event is one of the food bank's biggest events of the year.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank serves over 2700 families each month through their pantry, and their volunteer base has increased 200% since 2013. They have also increased their distribution by 62% since 2013, and it's all thanks to generous financial contributions in the community and from events like Empty Bowls.

To donate to the food bank or volunteer, visit their website.