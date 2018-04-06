9th annual Empty Bowls a success for Northeast Iowa Food Bank - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

9th annual Empty Bowls a success for Northeast Iowa Food Bank

Posted: Updated:
Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Empty Bowls 2018 Empty Bowls 2018
Empty Bowls 2018 Empty Bowls 2018
Food Bank Exec. Director Barb Prather, KWWL's Abby Turpin, and Susan Entriken Food Bank Exec. Director Barb Prather, KWWL's Abby Turpin, and Susan Entriken

A crowd full of people filling empty bowls with soup.  It's a symbolic gesture to highlight an important need in our area.

Over 350 people came out to support the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's annual Empty Bowls event at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo Friday.  The event highlights the too-many empty bowls there are still in the community, as there are over 46,000 food insecure people in northeast Iowa.

The 9th annual event is one of the food bank's biggest events of the year. 

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank serves over 2700 families each month through their pantry, and their volunteer base has increased 200% since 2013.  They have also increased their distribution by 62% since 2013, and it's all thanks to generous financial contributions in the community and from events like Empty Bowls.

To donate to the food bank or volunteer, visit their website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.