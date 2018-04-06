Pinwheel gardens planted to raise awareness for child abuse prev - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pinwheel gardens planted to raise awareness for child abuse prevention

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Have you seen blue pinwheels planted around town?

They are to raise awareness of child abuse prevention. 

People from Kingston Therapy Services in Cedar Rapids planted some of their own today and spread them to their neighbors in Kingston Village. 

"Not just mental health therapist, not just social workers are in the business of having healthy communities but neighbors, friends, family, church members, everyone really can have a part in helping families who are struggling," says Wendy Stokesbary, Kingston Therapy Services Owner and Therapist. 

She says the pinwheels are a symbol of a happy and healthy childhood and healthy communities.

April is National child abuse prevention month.

