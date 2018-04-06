Mayor discusses community's success

Waterloo is recognized by the Small Business Administration during Mayor Quentin Hart's annual State of the City Address.

The newly-renovated KWWL building here in Waterloo is really just one of the many signs of growth in the community.

During his annual address at the new Courtyard Marriott location in Waterloo, Mayor Hart discussed the community's rich history by mentioning John Deere and how a specific bow-tie clip was even patented in downtown Waterloo nearly 100 years ago.

With all that success, the mayor also touted the community's recent growth in business, the many projects going on downtown, the community's diversity, and the declining crime rate.

The mayor stressed, people must come together to ensure children have a place they're proud to call home.

"It is only when we have strong ties to each other that we can strengthen our communities in ways that are not easily shaken, not easily divided, nor easily defeated," Mayor Hart said.

Mayor Hart also explained how the new and improved Fourth Street Bridge better connects the community, symbolizing how people should be connected to succeed in Waterloo.

If you'd like to watch the full State of the City Address, you can click here.