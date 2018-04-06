Historical buildings to come down in Cedar Rapids, make way for Skogman Headquarters

A rendering of what the Skogman headquarters will look like.

Plans are place for three historical buildings to be demolished in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The space will be used for Skogman Companies new headquarters.

Some are sad to see the buildings go, Save CR Heritage, a nonprofit is hosting a demonstration outside of the buildings on Monday.

The buildings are located on the corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street SE.

"It takes away part of that story of what downtown Cedar Rapids, how it began and how it developed with the Bevers and the other families who helped develop Cedar Rapids so I do feel a sense of historic loss when we lose a building with this historic caliber," says Mark Stoffer Hunter, Historian at The History Center.

The Bever Building is 95-years-old and has been sitting empty for years, it was originally an office building.

Next door Sub City will also come down, Stoffer Hunter says it was first a laundromat in the 20's.

Sub city closed their doors in December.

Albert Auto's old building will also be demolished, Stoffer Hunter says it was a gas station in the 20's.

All three buildings are part of a district added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015.

The Bever Building is perhaps the most notable of the three because of the family behind it, they were pioneers in the city.

"We don't feel like at this point that there is a possibly of preserving the building although there is a great desire to do so here in the community because it does mean a lot to the history of Cedar Rapids and it will be a loss to the historic fabric of downtown Cedar Rapids," Stoffer Hunter says.

The President of Skogman Reality told us there is not set time for the building to come down.

They are working with a preservation group first to remove some of the historical materials.

They hope to save the sign over the door with the Bever name and incorporate that in the new building.

Save CR Heritage says the historic designation of the buildings offers tax credits and incentives to rehab the buildings but it does not save them from being demolished.