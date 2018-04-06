Murder suspect arrested after chase in Nashua

21-year-old Devon Cooke has been arrested after a high speed chase in Nashua.

Police attempted to pull Cooke over for speeding, but he took off along Highway 218. Iowa State Patrol says he reached 100 mph and drove into oncoming traffic.

He was eventually arrested after a short chase when his tires deflated from stop sticks.



Cooke was charged with OWI 1st degree, felony eluding, assault on a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver, fail to affix tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

He is being held in the Chickasaw County Jail on these charges and awaiting extradition to Dade County Florida where is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Assisting in the pursuit was Iowa DOT Enforcement, Bremer County Sheriff’s Department. Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, Blackhawk County Sheriff’s Department and Janesville Police Department.