Sales Account Manager - Waterloo

Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.More >>
Best Buy is warning that some of its customers' payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.More >>
21-year-old Devon Cooke has been arrested after a high speed chase in Nashua.More >>
21-year-old Devon Cooke has been arrested after a high speed chase in Nashua.More >>
Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls dismissed class at 12:30 p.m. due to a water main break.More >>
Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls dismissed class at 12:30 p.m. due to a water main break.More >>
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart delivered his State of the City address today titled Strong Ties - Strong Community.More >>
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart delivered his State of the City address today titled Strong Ties - Strong Community.More >>
Cedar Rapids Police confirm they are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Linn-Mar employee and a student.More >>
Cedar Rapids Police confirm they are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Linn-Mar employee and a student.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Sales Account Manager in our Waterloo office.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Sales Account Manager in our Waterloo office.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Sales Account Manager in our Cedar Rapids office.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc. has an immediate opening for an experienced Sales Account Manager in our Cedar Rapids office.More >>
KWWL is seeking a take charge leader to help guide our news staff and manage our multi-platform news products.More >>
KWWL is seeking a take charge leader to help guide our news staff and manage our multi-platform news products.More >>
To apply for a position at KWWL, please download and print the PDF below.More >>
To apply for a position at KWWL, please download and print the PDF below.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in growing eastern Iowa, is looking for a smart, competitive newscast producer who will also take a lead role online and on social media.More >>
KWWL Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in growing eastern Iowa, is looking for a smart, competitive newscast producer who will also take a lead role online and on social media.More >>
KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s second largest DMA, is looking for an ambitious, talented Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist to produce news content for our award-winning television station and website.More >>
KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s second largest DMA, is looking for an ambitious, talented Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist to produce news content for our award-winning television station and website.More >>
KWWL, the successful NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s 2nd largest market, is seeking an experienced Co-Anchor for our successful Today In Iowa morning news program, M-F 4:30AM-7:00 AM.More >>
KWWL, the successful NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s 2nd largest market, is seeking an experienced Co-Anchor for our successful Today In Iowa morning news program, M-F 4:30AM-7:00 AM.More >>
KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Newscast Director for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility.More >>
KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Newscast Director for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility.More >>