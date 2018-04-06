Hanson Elementary dismissing early due to water main break - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls dismissed class at 12:30 p.m. due to a water main break. 

According to Communications and Community Relations Director Janelle Darst, there isn't any water in the building due to construction on 4th street.

