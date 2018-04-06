Police investigate alleged relationship between a Linn-Mar emplo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigate alleged relationship between a Linn-Mar employee and a student

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
MARION (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Police confirm they are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Linn-Mar employee and a student. 

Police did not give the name of the employee. 

No charges have been filed, this is an active investigation. 

We have reached out the Linn-Mar who confirms the staff member in question is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

