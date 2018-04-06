Waterloo Mayor Hart to deliver State of the City address - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Mayor Hart to deliver State of the City address

WATERLOO

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will deliver a State of the City address today titled Strong Ties - Strong Community.

The address will be given at 11:00 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott on TechWorks Campus in downtown Waterloo. The mayor encourages attendees to wear a bow tie to the event in celebration of innovation and collaboration. 

