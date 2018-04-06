Waterloo Mayor Hart delivers State of the City address - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Mayor Hart delivers State of the City address

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart delivered his State of the City address today titled Strong Ties - Strong Community.

The address was given at the Courtyard Marriott on TechWorks Campus in downtown Waterloo. Mayor Hart encouraged attendees to wear a bow tie to the event in celebration of innovation and collaboration. 

You can watch the full address in the video above. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.