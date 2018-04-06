Friends of Family to host fundraiser - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Friends of Family to host fundraiser

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

If you're looking to eat delicious food and support a great cause, you might want to check out the the Friends of the Family spring fundraiser in Waterloo.

The group provides services in 20 counties in Northeast and Northcentral Iowa to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Their fundraiser kicks off Friday April 13 in Waterloo at the Isle Casino.

Chefs will be on hand to present their amazing meals, and some special drinks will be offered too.

Tickets are $25, and you can buy them here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.