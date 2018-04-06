Friends of Family to host fundraiser

If you're looking to eat delicious food and support a great cause, you might want to check out the the Friends of the Family spring fundraiser in Waterloo.

The group provides services in 20 counties in Northeast and Northcentral Iowa to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Their fundraiser kicks off Friday April 13 in Waterloo at the Isle Casino.

Chefs will be on hand to present their amazing meals, and some special drinks will be offered too.

Tickets are $25, and you can buy them here.