Police report: Waterloo convenience store robbed at gunpoint - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police report: Waterloo convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

According to a police report, Waterloo officers responded to an armed robbery late Thursday night.

The report states officers responded to the Kum & Go, located at 1976 Franklin St., just before midnight Thursday. When officers arrived, store employees reportedly said they were robbed at gunpoint.

According to the police report, 70 dollars were taken.

The report goes on to say, the suspect fled on foot and officers haven't found him.

Waterloo Police are still investigating the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.