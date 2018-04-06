THIS WEEKEND: Cedar Valley F.O.O.L.S Bash to benefit charity

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend?

The 8th Annual Cedar Valley F.O.O.L.S Bash is tomorrow night at the Electric Park Ballroom. (Saturday, April 7) Doors open at 6 p.m.

The bash raises money for St. Florians Fire and Burn Foundation. According to their website, this is a non-profit organization, "whose purpose is to reduce burn injuries and mortality through education and research, and to assist burn survivors and their families in maintaining a high quality of life."

The F.O.O.L.S Bash will have live music, raffles, an auction, and more. There will also be a unique brew from SingleSpeed there.

Here is more information from the event's Facebook Page: Our 8th annual Bash! Come help us raise money for our support of St Florians Fire and Burn Foundation. Monies raised support the prevention and treatment for burned children, as well as the Miracle Burn Camp. A fun filled evening with music by Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums and Checker and the Bluetones. A door prize, Bags tournament, raffle, auction and our special brew by Singlespeed! Come! Enjoy and support a worthy cause. $10 admission, tickets available at the door. If you wish to donate, email us at cvfools@gmail.com

Cedar Valley F.O.O.L.S is a fraternal organization of area firefighters. They are currently made up of around have around 14 local departments.